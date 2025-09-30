Malaysia’s first waqf-based hospital in Semenyih to open in 2028

SEMENYIH: Malaysia’s first syariah-compliant and waqf-based hospital in Semenyih is expected to be completed and fully operational in 2028.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated the hospital would function as a modern, high-tech healthcare facility operating under Islamic laws and commercial ethics.

He emphasised the project’s structure on the waqf concept ensures sustainability and fulfils its social mission.

“I pray for the smooth progress of this project,“ he said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Semenyih Specialist Hospital.

“My principle is always to complete ahead of time, without extensions.”

Fadillah urged developers to ensure delivery on schedule while meeting required standards, quality, and budget.

The hospital will be developed on a 2.6-acre site with a built-up area of 783,566 square feet, including parking facilities.

It will provide 261 beds across multidisciplinary specialties and will be operated by An-Nur Healthcare Sdn Bhd.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the project aligns with the MADANI Economy aspirations.

The government aims to position waqf as the nation’s third economic sector, contributing 10% to Islamic social finance by 2030.

He said the hospital proves waqf instruments can be mobilised in healthcare to deliver quality services while generating sustainable returns for state waqf institutions.

Semenyih Specialist Hospital aims to become the Southern Medical Gateway by providing high-quality healthcare services and improving accessibility for the southern states’ population.

“This model can be expanded nationwide, not only in healthcare but also in education, housing and social development,“ Fadillah added.

He expressed hope the developer would integrate green technology into the project in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

This supports Malaysia’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar expressed confidence the project would catalyse waqf hospital networks nationwide.

“This hospital is an initiative of Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia in collaboration with Highfield Healthcare Sdn Bhd, serving as a pioneer model for waqf specialist hospitals,“ he said.

Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia envisions each state will one day have its own waqf specialist hospital, supported by various stakeholders.

The hospital will be equipped with worship-friendly facilities, including the Quran, patient worship guides, and prayer rooms.

It will also feature tayammum facilities and spiritual support for patients and visitors. – Bernama