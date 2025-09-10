Malaysia’s Gig Workers Bill passed, sets regional benchmark - KESUMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gig Workers Bill 2025 has been passed by the Dewan Negara, establishing legal protections for Malaysia’s expanding gig workforce.

The Ministry of Human Resources described this development as a significant milestone that positions Malaysia as a regional benchmark for progressive gig economy legislation.

Gig workers will finally receive the protection they deserve in line with their contributions to the national economy according to the ministry’s official statement.

The legislation was approved by a majority voice vote following debates by 18 Senators and is expected to benefit over 1.2 million gig workers.

This represents the first time Malaysia’s gig sector has been formally covered by labour legislation.

The bill originated from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s mandate on March 4, 2024, to create a dedicated framework protecting gig workers’ rights.

Nearly 40 engagement sessions were conducted with over 4,000 stakeholders including Sabah and Sarawak government representatives.

Platform companies, worker associations, trade unions, academics, and civil society groups all participated in the consultation process.

More than 500 online submissions were received during the extensive consultation period.

International benchmarking strengthened the drafting process including a presentation to the International Labour Organisation in Geneva.

The ILO confirmed the bill’s alignment with global standards for worker protection.

The comprehensive legislation contains 112 clauses organized across 10 distinct parts.

It focuses on four key areas beginning with the formal definition of gig workers.

A tripartite council will be established to set minimum income levels and working conditions.

The legislation creates a dedicated dispute resolution mechanism for gig workers.

It ensures gig workers’ access to essential social protection schemes.

The Ministry of Human Resources will now proceed with the necessary steps for gazettement and enforcement of the Act. – Bernama