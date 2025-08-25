Malaysia’s MP13 plan drives economic transformation through technology

KUALA LUMPUR: Technology adoption emerged as a central theme during Dewan Negara debates following the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Senator Datuk Ros Suryati Alang stated that MP13 creates significant opportunities for digital transformation and artificial intelligence development.

She emphasised that drone technology, Internet of Things applications, and big data analytics have become essential rather than optional tools for national progress.

These technological advancements will enhance productivity while reducing dependence on foreign labour across various industries.

The palm oil sector stands to benefit particularly from increased sustainability and competitiveness through technological integration.

Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim proposed special funding for smart drone technology to strengthen border control capabilities.

He highlighted drones’ crucial role in modern defence systems for comprehensive surveillance without physical presence in remote areas.

Senator Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari suggested allocating MP13 funds specifically for health technology innovations including virtual reality applications.

He noted VR technology’s growing importance in global healthcare for trauma treatment and surgical training.

Vell Paari referenced a South Florida Business Journal report detailing VR’s cost reduction benefits and improved medical training effectiveness.

The 13th Malaysia Plan represents a comprehensive strategy to reshape national development through technological advancement.

Debates will continue as senators examine various aspects of the plan’s implementation framework. – Bernama