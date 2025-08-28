Malaysia’s new procurement bill boosts transparency with global standards

KUALA LUMPUR: The Government Procurement Bill 2025 will align Malaysia’s public procurement system with international standards through enhanced transparency and integrity principles.

Tan Hong Pin stated that the bill mandates open and fair competition as the primary procurement method under Section 28.

“Malaysians still remember controversial projects that were awarded through direct negotiations without open process.”

He highlighted recurring issues documented in the Auditor-General’s Report involving delayed projects due to unqualified contractors and political interference.

The legislation introduces stringent control mechanisms including mandatory open tenders and a new Procurement Appeal Tribunal.

Penalties include fines of at least three times the contract value or not less than 1 million ringgit, plus imprisonment for fraud offences.

“Administrative penalties are also introduced, including daily fines of up to RM500 for continuous violations.”

The bill promotes international best practices by encouraging SME participation and green procurement initiatives.

Yeo Bee Yin raised concerns about the delayed MEX 2 Highway Project despite raising 1.3 billion ringgit through bonds.

“The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) previously investigated allegations of false claims amounting to RM416 million.”

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin proposed referring the bill to a parliamentary special select committee for further review.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the bill for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The legislation establishes governance frameworks and creates the Government Procurement Appeal Tribunal.

Parliamentary sessions will continue tomorrow to further discuss the proposed legislation. – Bernama