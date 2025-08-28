Government director pleads not guilty to abusing position for husband

BUTTERWORTH: A Grade S41 government department director in Perlis pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to a charge of abusing her position by recommending her husband’s company for a programme eight years ago.

Hanita Ahmad, 57, was accused of abusing her position by recommending her husband’s company, Tegas Enterprise, to supply food and beverages worth RM3,840 for a 2017 Seberang Perai Utara Perdana scheme gathering through a purchase request.

The offence allegedly took place at a government department in Seberang Perai Utara on July 14.

She was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee proposed bail at RM10,000 with one surety, along with additional conditions requiring the accused to report to the nearest MACC office monthly and surrender her passport.

Hanita, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lower bail, citing financial constraints as she is supporting her family while her husband has been unemployed for a year.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah set bail at RM8,000 and allowed the prosecution’s conditions, fixing Sept 30 for case mention.

The MACC had earlier confirmed that the accused was detained at its Penang office on Tuesday while giving her statement over the alleged abuse of position in awarding the 2017 contract to her husband’s company. - Bernama