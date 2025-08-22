Malaysia’s PM Anwar to attend SCO Summit in Tianjin with world leaders

BEIJING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the fifth Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit alongside more than twenty global leaders in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin confirmed attendance by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and nine other international organisation leaders will also join the summit proceedings.

President Xi Jinping will chair both the 25th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the SCO Plus Meeting while delivering keynote addresses throughout the event.

Liu provided these details during a press briefing at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended by foreign journalists including a Bernama representative.

“The Tianjin Summit will take the SCO into a new phase, promoting greater solidarity, development, humanity, prosperity and progress,“ he stated.

An official from the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing confirmed Malaysia’s participation specifically in the SCO Plus Meeting during the summit.

The SCO originally formed in 2001 with six founding members including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Membership has since expanded to ten nations through the addition of Pakistan, India, Iran and Belarus while Mongolia and Afghanistan hold observer status.

Thirteen dialogue partners including Sri Lanka, Turkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Maldives maintain affiliated relationships with the organisation. – Bernama