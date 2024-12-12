KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s policy consistency and adaptability have encouraged investors to implement longer-term commitments while equipping the nation with the capacity to navigate evolving global challenges effectively, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Malaysia’s commendable performance in securing RM254.7 billion in approved investments during the first nine months of 2024 is a testament to investors’ unwavering confidence in our economic policies and direction.

“This 10.7 per cent year-on-year growth and the creation of over 159,000 jobs speak volumes of Malaysia’s strategic frameworks and our concerted efforts to attract high-impact investments for sustainable growth,” he said in a post on his official X account today.

Tengku Zafrul noted that as the nation progresses towards becoming one of the top 30 global economies by 2033, the MADANI government is steadfast in its commitment to fostering an environment where both domestic and international investors can thrive.

“Our focus extends beyond achieving investment targets; we are laying the foundation for a sustainable and inclusive economy that will empower all Malaysians,” he added.