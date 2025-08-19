Malaysia’s second largest dog sanctuary hosts glamorous fundraising gala

PETALING JAYA: Furrykids Safehaven (FKSH), recognised as one of Malaysia’s largest no-kill dog sanctuaries, is preparing to host an elegant fundraising gala dinner aimed at supporting over 2,000 rescued dogs currently under their care.

The charity event, themed “Glitz & Doggo – A Night of Woofs and Wonders,“ will take place on November 8, 2025, from 6pm to 10.30pm at Dynasty Dragon Seafood Restaurant in Balakong. The glamorous evening promises an eight-course dinner accompanied by live entertainment, auctions, raffles, and inspiring stories from the sanctuary’s rescue operations.

Based in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Furrykids Safehaven operates as a 100% donation-funded organisation dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing lifelong care to abandoned, abused, injured, and special-needs dogs. The sanctuary also actively saves animals from life-threatening situations across Malaysia.

The organisation’s commitment to being a no-kill shelter means every dog that enters their facility receives permanent care, from newborn puppies to senior dogs requiring specialised attention. This approach has enabled them to provide sanctuary to over 2,000 dogs, though it requires substantial ongoing financial support from the public.

Ticket pricing for the gala dinner offers multiple options to accommodate different supporter levels. Standard tickets are priced at RM188 per person or RM1,880 for a table of ten, while VIP packages cost RM308 per person or RM3,080 for a complete table.

To commemorate Malaysia’s independence, FKSH is offering a special Merdeka Sale promotion with limited availability. During this promotion, running from August 30 to September 1, 2025, VIP tickets will be discounted to RM258 per person or RM2,580 for a table of ten.

The fundraising gala represents more than just a social gathering for animal welfare advocates. According to FKSH, every ticket purchased directly contributes to feeding and caring for their rescued animals, making each attendee a vital part of their life-saving mission.

Furrykids Safehaven’s work extends beyond basic animal care, encompassing comprehensive rehabilitation services for dogs rescued from various traumatic situations. Their facility serves as a permanent home for animals that might otherwise face euthanasia at traditional shelters.

The upcoming gala dinner will feature heartfelt presentations about the sanctuary’s rescue work, allowing attendees to witness firsthand the transformation stories of dogs that have found safety and love through the organisation’s efforts.

FKSH vice president Rohini Harichandra emphasised the event’s significance, noting that the funds raised will directly impact the organisation’s ability to continue their rescue operations and maintain their shelter.

The Dynasty Dragon Seafood Restaurant venue in Balakong provides an elegant setting for the charity event, offering attendees a premium dining experience while supporting a meaningful cause.

Those interested in attending the gala dinner, exploring sponsorship opportunities, or seeking additional information can contact Kiran Bhatt at 016 230 7584 or Rohini at 019 6625 233.

Inquiries can also be submitted via email to furrykids.marcom@gmail.com.

FKSH encourages supporters to “put on their glam, bring their kindest hearts” and join the community effort to support animals that cannot advocate for themselves but desperately need public assistance.

This fundraising initiative reflects the growing awareness of animal welfare issues in Malaysia and the crucial role that private sanctuaries play in addressing the needs of abandoned and abused pets across the country.

