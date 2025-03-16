SEREMBAN: FurryKids Safehaven, one of Negri Sembilan’s largest dog shelters received a timely boost recently after state government officials agreed to sponsor the cost to upgrade the access road leading to its premises.
According to FurryKids Safehaven president Kiran Bhatt, state local government development, housing and transport committee chairman J. Arul Kumar and Seremban MP Anthony Loke agreed to contribute RM18,000 to help cover the cost of clearing the access road.
“We are deeply grateful to Arul and Loke for their generous sponsorship as well as state financial officer Datuk Mohd Khidir Majid.
“Their commitment to our cause underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing community challenges.
“Additionally, state government company Negeri Roadstone has also agreed to step forward to sponsor the crusher run material necessary to stabilise the road,” she said in a statement.
Kiran said officials from the state land office also visited the shelter to conduct mapping of the route, marking a crucial step toward ensuring a long-term solution.
“In the coming days, the crusher run will be laid and compacted, making the road passable and greatly improving access to our shelter.
“Tarring of the road will take some time but we are hopeful that it will be done in
a few months,” she said.
Despite the ongoing progress, Kiran admitted that the shelter’s workers continue to struggle reaching the shelter due to the lack of a safe and direct footpath to the main road.
“The designated reserve road spans 1km through dense jungle, posing safety risks, especially at night.
“We are actively seeking solutions to this problem and hope to find a viable alternative soon.
“FurryKids Safehaven remains dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our rescued animals and the safety of our staff.
“We appreciate the continued support of the public and authorities in helping us create a better environment for our shelter and its residents.”
While waiting for the access road to be completed, Kiran also urged interested parties to help the shelter stock up its supplies to sustain over 2,000 dogs under its care at present.
“At Furrykids Safehaven, every day brings new hurdles and challenges, but our unwavering perseverance and love for every life we save give us the strength to overcome them.
“No obstacle is too big when we’re fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves,” she added.
For more information, enquiries, those at the shelter can be contacted via email: furrykids.marcom@gmail.com or mobile at 016 2307854.
To offer financial support, kindly contribute to:
Persatuan Penyelamat Haiwan Terbiar Furrykids Safehaven
CIMB 800 908 1090