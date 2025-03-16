SEREMBAN: FurryKids Safehaven, one of Negri Sembilan’s largest dog shelters received a timely boost recently after state government officials agreed to sponsor the cost to upgrade the access road leading to its premises.

According to FurryKids Safehaven president Kiran Bhatt, state local government development, housing and transport committee chairman J. Arul Kumar and Seremban MP Anthony Loke agreed to contribute RM18,000 to help cover the cost of clearing the access road.

“We are deeply grateful to Arul and Loke for their generous sponsorship as well as state financial officer Datuk Mohd Khidir Majid.

“Their commitment to our cause underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing community challenges.

“Additionally, state government company Negeri Roadstone has also agreed to step forward to sponsor the crusher run material necessary to stabilise the road,” she said in a statement.

Kiran said officials from the state land office also visited the shelter to conduct mapping of the route, marking a crucial step toward ensuring a long-term solution.