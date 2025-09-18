Malaysia’s smart city development must use local talent and AI

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared that Malaysia’s smart city development must be driven by local expertise using artificial intelligence technologies.

Anwar explained that cities worldwide face complex challenges from rapid population growth, diverse demographics, environmental issues, and sophisticated infrastructure needs.

He stated that digital technologies like artificial intelligence provide proactive tools to address these urban challenges effectively.

The Prime Minister highlighted artificial intelligence applications in energy, water, and waste management that enhance national resilience through technology-enabled disaster response.

He emphasised that smart city initiatives boost cost efficiencies, reduce environmental footprints, and better prepare cities for future challenges.

Anwar noted that artificial intelligence-powered government services increase accessibility and ensure consistent responses while strengthening justice, stability, and safety.

He insisted that Malaysia’s smart cities must serve public needs and be championed by local enterprises to enhance national technological advancement.

The Prime Minister urged pride in developing solutions that reflect Malaysia’s unique needs and values through innovation and homegrown talent support.

He revealed that Digital National Bhd and Ericsson will launch a 21st-century technologies education programme to equip personnel with artificial intelligence, data science, and digital governance competencies.

This initiative aims to upskill over 40,000 public sector personnel across various levels and municipalities nationwide. – Bernama