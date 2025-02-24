PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s standing in global governance indices will be elevated with unwavering dedication and a unified commitment to strong governance.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the realisation of the country’s governance aspirations requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders including government entities, private sector, regulatory bodies and civil society.

“Our commitment to good governance and anti-corruption extends beyond our national borders. Ministries and agencies working with international counterparts play a crucial role in promoting and reinforcing our strong commitment to these values on the global stage.

“By strengthening our international collaborations, we can share best practices, learn from others, and take a unified stance against corruption, ensuring that our efforts are aligned with global standards and expectations,” he said in a recorded speech at the closing of the Good Governance Conference (GGC) 2025, here today.

Shamsul Azri said effective governance and the fight against corruption also require strong, coordinated cross-border enforcement.

Through strategic international collaboration, he said the government can strengthen enforcement mechanisms and build a global coalition in addressing transnational challenges.

Nevertheless, Shamsul Azri said it was equally crucial to engage more closely with stakeholders and civil society partners to ensure greater inclusivity in policy-making.

“By involving communities and stakeholders at every level, we can create policies that are reflective of the needs and aspirations of the people we serve, ensuring that no one is left behind in the governance process,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent findings of the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Malaysia 2024, he said it is evident that the country continues to encounter formidable challenges in advancing integrity and transparency across both public and private sectors.

“However, these challenges must not be regarded as impediments but rather as catalysts for substantive and transformative change,” he said.

With the goal of placing Malaysia in the top 25 in the global CPI ranking, Shamsul Azri said the Special Task Force on CPI, which he chaired, has been primarily mandated to focus on exploring strategic solutions as well as offering recommendations and strategies to the government on institutional, policy and legal reforms, aimed at enhancing Malaysia’s CPI performance within 10 years.

“With the establishment of the special task force last year, we strive to formulate and implement high-impact strategies that can boost Malaysia’s CPI performance in the years to come,” he said.

Shamsul Azri said three Strategic Dimensions outlined in Malaysia’s CPI Roadmap namely collective accountability, strong and effective institutions as well as strategic collaboration.

On GGC 2025, he said the deliberations held throughout the conference have provided valuable insights, offering fresh perspectives and innovative approaches towards fortifying governance frameworks within the nation.

He said the conference also served as a crucial platform for in-depth discourse through engaging panel sessions featuring distinguished experts.

The conference was jointly organised by MACC and the Malaysian Institute of Integrity with the theme ‘Advancing Country’s Image Through Governance Reforms: Policy-Performance-People’.