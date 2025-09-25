Malaysia’s UNGA statement to call for reform and support Palestine

NEW YORK: Malaysia’s National Statement at the 80th United Nations General Assembly will highlight the effectiveness of the UN system while stressing the need for its reform.

The statement will also reiterate the country’s unwavering support for Palestine according to Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will deliver the national statement during the High-Level General Debate on Saturday.

Ahmad Faisal said the statement would reflect on the establishment of the United Nations along with its purposes, successes, and failures.

“It will also emphasise Malaysia’s stance on Palestine, particularly the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the concerns of the Global South, and development issues,” he told the media at Malaysia’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

He noted that this year’s General Assembly is highly significant as the UN commemorates its 80th anniversary against a backdrop of deepening divisions.

Ahmad Faisal observed that most leaders speaking at the assembly have addressed the UN’s 80th anniversary and its performance against founding expectations.

Mohamad is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines to strengthen ties and discuss issues of mutual interest.

These meetings include the 15th UN Group of Friends on Mediation Meeting and a Ministerial Meeting in Support of UNRWA.

The Foreign Minister will also attend the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers and meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Bilateral meetings are confirmed with counterparts from Slovenia, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Thailand, and Jordan.

The 80th UNGA is themed “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights”. – Bernama