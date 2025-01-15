ABU DHABI: Malaysia’s unique position has helped the country to chart economic policies which are comprehensive and sustainable, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia is fortunate as it is politically stable despite being multi-cultural, multi religious, multi racial, and it is probably among the most peaceful country in the region and is also among the fastest growing economies in the world.

“ As Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, the country is working closely with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries including United Arab Emirates (UAE),” he said during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 Plenary Session here Tuesday.

Asked by the moderator International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) President Razan Al Mubarak on Malaysia’s opportunities and challengers in biodiversity strategy, Anwar said the main challenges are implementation and clarity of policies.

“Though we’re not new, making such as a major effort is new. Malaysia’s strength now, for example, is as a semiconductor hub. But we realise that this isn’t enough. The ecosystem has to be right in terms of biodiversity and sustainability. So we made efforts in training, facilities and new investments with conditions imposed as well as new specific programmes.

“Responsibility in governance is not just carrying out immediate policies which you think is right but also sustainability, to address the rape of the jungles, hills, mountains. It is a moral imperative to pursue this with all the vigour and zeal we have,“ he said.

Earlier, Anwar attended the opening ceremony of ADSW 2025 graced by UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at ADNEC Centre here.

He also attended the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) dialogue session, which is part of ADSW 2025 programme.