Malaysia’s Urban Renewal Bill sets 80% consent threshold among world’s highest

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed 80% consent threshold in Malaysia’s Urban Renewal Bill 2025 ranks among the world’s highest and aligns with international best practice standards.

This requirement serves as a prerequisite for initiating negotiations among property owners according to the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT).

KPKT stated the Bill upholds the “no less favourable” principle ensuring each owner receives a larger replacement housing unit with higher value and modern facilities at no additional cost.

“The Bill was drafted to meet the urgent need to renew dilapidated and ageing housing areas, in order to create safer, more comfortable, inclusive and liveable cities for Malaysians,“ KPKT said in a statement today.

The legislation maintains existing land status with Malay Reserve Land retaining its classification and leasehold or freehold tenure remaining unchanged as emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

KPKT has conducted 104 engagement sessions with stakeholders including the parliamentary special select committee, government agencies, think tanks and academic experts.

The ministry organised the Urban Renewal Bill Expedition bringing Members of Parliament to visit ageing housing areas demonstrating the legislation’s urgent necessity.

“KPKT will hold another special briefing session with MPs next Monday to clarify any misunderstandings, and all MPs have been invited to attend,“ it said.

KPKT reiterated its commitment to implementing the proposed Urban Renewal Act fairly, transparently and inclusively while balancing property owners’ rights with public interests.

According to the statement, KPKT remains open to receiving views from all parties to ensure the Act’s implementation truly benefits all Malaysians. – Bernama