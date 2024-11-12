Malaysia, Saudi Arabia further solidify relations with signing of two MoUs

RIYADH: Malaysia and Saudi Arabia further solidified their bilateral relations with the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) Tuesday.

Both of the MoUs were inked by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s central office here.

The first MOU on the Mutual Short Stay Visa Exemption for holders of Diplomatic, Special and Official Passports was signed and exchanged between Mohamad and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The MoU is a significant step forward in the close bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, which has been built since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957.

It is also a recognition by the Saudi Arabian government towards Malaysia, especially in facilitating travel arrangements and increasing the direct involvement of members of the administration and officials from both countries.

The second MOU on the Field of Social Development was signed and exchanged between Mohamad and Saudi Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labour Dr Abdulla Nasser Abuthnain.

The MoU, among other things, strengthens cooperation between institutions and organisations in both countries in the area of social development by supporting and developing policies and programmes related to family development, women’s empowerment, and child protection.

In addition to encouraging the exchange of experiences and scientific information between the two countries, this MoU will also create opportunities for the sharing of expert and professional resources.

Malaysia is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner among ASEAN Member States and the 7th largest globally.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia was Malaysia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East, with total trade valued at RM50.52 billion (US$11.06 billion).

For the first eight months of 2024, total bilateral trade was valued at RM30.09 billion (US$6.43 billion).