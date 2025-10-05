Malaysia secures release of 23 GSF volunteers in diplomatic triumph

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The release of all Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers detained by Israeli forces represents a diplomatic triumph for Malaysia under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated this success demonstrates the government’s strong diplomatic capability in ensuring Malaysian safety during international humanitarian missions.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister, as we have been informed that all our activists will be brought back from Istanbul, Turkiye, to Kuala Lumpur,“ she told reporters after officiating the Anti-Bullying Tour Campaign at Yayasan Aman, Penanti.

Fadhlina, who is also Wanita PKR chief, added that authorities would “bring them home and re-plan how to carry this humanitarian message and mission forward, particularly to continue providing support to the people of Gaza.”

Israeli forces detained 23 Malaysian activists participating in the GSF mission last Thursday after intercepting their vessels in the R3 Red Zone waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

The volunteers were subsequently taken to the port of Ashdod, Israel, before their eventual release.

Prime Minister Anwar confirmed yesterday that all 23 Malaysians would be flown from Israel to Istanbul on a special flight arranged by Turkiye.

The GSF mission involved more than 500 activists from 44 countries sailing to Gaza as a solidarity symbol and effort to break the Israeli blockade while delivering humanitarian aid. – Bernama