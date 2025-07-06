Malaysia secures RM4.675 bil in exports, investments from France trade mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has secured RM4.675 billion in potential investments and exports following a high-profile trade mission to France led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The delegation, which included key ministers and industry representatives, engaged with 40 French companies, resulting in commitments across high-growth sectors.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) confirmed RM4 billion in potential investments, focusing on high-tech manufacturing, aerospace, renewable energy, and digital economy. Meanwhile, RM675 million in potential exports was identified for aerospace, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and halal industries. These sectors align with Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and Green Investment Strategy.

MITI highlighted Malaysia’s competitive advantages, including a stable investment ecosystem, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies, as key drivers for continued foreign interest. Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, MITI Minister, noted that the mission’s success reinforces global confidence in Malaysia’s economic potential.

The delegation also included officials from MIDA and MATRADE, ensuring comprehensive trade and investment discussions. The outcomes are expected to create business opportunities for local SMEs and high-paying jobs, supporting the MADANI economic agenda.

Anwar’s working visit, spanning Italy, France, and Brazil until July 8, underscores Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening international trade ties. The delegation included ministers from foreign affairs, transport, defence, agriculture, and energy sectors, reflecting a whole-of-government approach to economic diplomacy. - Bernama