Malaysia semiconductor sector to gain from 13MP supply chain focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s semiconductor industry is expected to gain significant advantages from the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), as the government prioritises reinforcing the country’s position in the global supply chain.

UniKL Business School economic analyst Associate Professor Dr Aimi Zulhazmi Abdul Rashid (pic) highlighted that the five-year plan arrives at a crucial moment, coinciding with shifting global trade dynamics influenced by geopolitical tensions and protectionist policies like US tariffs.

“The semiconductor industry, which is the largest contributor within the manufacturing sector, is expected to spearhead Malaysia’s climb up the global value chain. In light of current US tariff headwinds, it is critical to position Malaysian manufacturers as key global players,“ he told Bernama.

Aimi Zulhazmi emphasised that the 13MP should include clear strategies to position Malaysia as a producer of high-end chips for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced electronics. He added that the plan must align with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, which targets a six per cent growth in manufacturing’s contribution to GDP, particularly through exports.

Meanwhile, economist Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi stressed that the 13MP should focus on boosting national competitiveness by improving productivity across firms and workers. “Productivity means doing things better, and doing better things – which implies adopting newer, more efficient technologies,“ he said.

Nungsari also highlighted the need for development spending to prioritise education, urging universities to evolve into research hubs specialising in semiconductors, AI, and robotics. “Public funds should go towards public goods like education. At the same time, the government can offer fiscal incentives to encourage private sector investment in digitalisation, ESG, and renewable energy,“ he added.

The 13MP is set to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on July 31 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.