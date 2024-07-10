Malaysia set to chair ASEAN in 2025, backed by Indonesia, emphasising inclusivity and sustainability

JAKARTA: Malaysia is poised to assume the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2025, with plans to promote a more inclusive and sustainable regional economy, according to the ASEAN Secretariat.

ASEAN Economic Community deputy secretary-general Satvinder Singh conveyed the Secretariat’s strong support for Malaysia’s leadership, during a visit to Malaysia on Oct 2-3.

The ASEAN Secretariat, established on Feb 24, 1976, plays a crucial role in enhancing coordination among ASEAN bodies and facilitating the implementation of regional projects.

Satvinder’s visit included discussions with various Malaysian ministries to foster collaboration in preparation for the chairmanship, according to a statement from the Secretariat.

In a show of regional solidarity, Indonesia last week expressed its support for Malaysia’s leadership following Laos’s tenure.

ALSO READ: Malaysia to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting investments in ASEAN Summit

Sidharto R. Suryodipuro, director-general for ASEAN Cooperation at Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Indonesia is ready to collaborate closely with Malaysia during its chairmanship.

“Discussions on potential cooperation have already commenced between our two nations,” he said, as quoted by Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI).

The specific theme and priorities for Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship will be unveiled at the upcoming summit, where Laos will officially hand over the chairmanship to Malaysia.

This transfer of leadership is scheduled to take place at the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Vientiane from Oct 8 to 11.

In a related development, President Joko Widodo will miss this week’s ASEAN summit to focus on the upcoming transition of power to Defence Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto, scheduled for October 20. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin will represent Indonesia at the summit in Widodo’s absence.

ALSO READ: Mohamad, Tengku Zafrul arrive in Vientiane for ASEAN Summit

Founded on Aug 8, 1967, ASEAN currently comprises 10 member states: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Timor-Leste is in the process of seeking full membership in the bloc.