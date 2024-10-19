Malaysia should showcase excellence as 2025 ASEAN Summit Host - Mohamad

REMBAU: Malaysia must host and manage the 2025 ASEAN Summit effectively, showcasing the country’s excellence on the international stage, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He emphasised that the summit served as a platform to demonstrate the nation’s good governance, particularly in terms of the economy, as well as racial unity and relations.

“Currently, people are listening to our voice (Malaysia), including at the United Nations, ASEAN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), G20, and the Non-Aligned Movement, which is crucial.

“This is because Malaysia is a country where others sometimes seek our opinion. They want Malaysia’s views to play an important role in the decisions made during meetings,“ he told reporters after presenting the Rembau District Education Office Excellent Service Award to 104 individuals here today.

Mohamad said that Malaysia had outlined three key pillars as part of its preparations for chairing ASEAN in 2025, namely security and politics, the economy, and socio-culture. More than 300 high-level meetings involving leaders, ministers, and officials will be held.

He also commented on Budget 2025 presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, describing it as comprehensive and forward-looking, taking into account the nation’s constraints.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, tabled the largest budget in Malaysia’s history, with a total allocation of RM421 billion, comprising RM335 billion for operating expenditure and RM86 billion for development expenditure.

Meanwhile, Mohamad, who is also Rembau MP, revealed that his ministry would soon hold an online meeting with Jordan to discuss ways to deliver aid, including medical supplies, to Gaza.

“Yesterday, I received a phone call from my counterpart, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, discussing how to coordinate assistance for Northern Gaza, which has been severely affected... hospitals there lack supplies, and we need to cooperate to determine how 10 to 20 countries can pool funds for the purpose.

“Jordan is important because it has ties with Israel, and through Jordan, we will be able to send food or medical supplies to Northern Gaza,“ he said.