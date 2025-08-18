Malaysia shows solidarity with flood victims in Pakistan and India

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has extended its solidarity to the people of Pakistan and India as both nations face catastrophic floods.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim conveyed the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread destruction.

He described the scenes of devastation as deeply heart-wrenching in a Facebook post today.

“In this difficult time, the people of Malaysia stand in solidarity with all those affected,” he said.

Anwar praised the bravery and resilience of frontline workers battling the disaster.

He assured that Malaysia’s thoughts and prayers remain with grieving families and survivors.

The floods have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced countless families across both countries. - Bernama