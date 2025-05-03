Malaysia strengthens ASEAN cooperation to combat cybercrime

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strengthening efforts to combat transnational crimes, particularly cybercrime, through strategic cooperation with several foreign countries in the extradition process and extradition treaties.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that Malaysia is collaborating with countries, such as Indonesia and Thailand, to expedite the extradition of fugitives involved in various crimes, including cybercrime.

“Through ASEAN platforms, such as the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) and the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC), Malaysia plays a key role in leading several working groups, particularly in maritime piracy, human smuggling, and money laundering.

“These platforms facilitate discussions on transnational crime, the exchange of intelligence, and the development of collaborative strategies among ASEAN member states, to address these challenges,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, today.

He was responding to Senator Rita Sarimah Patrick Insol’s question, regarding the government’s cooperation with other ASEAN nations in tackling cyber fraud, illegal gambling, and cross-border criminal activities.

Shamsul Anuar said that several bilateral meetings have also been held, through the ASEAN National Police (Aseanapol) cooperation, to facilitate information sharing on crime syndicates, enabling operations to be carried out based on real-time intelligence.

“The success of this collaboration is evident, through joint operations between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and foreign law enforcement agencies, to combat cross-border crimes. The exchange of information among ASEAN nations has significantly enhanced efforts to curb cybercrime and other transnational criminal activities more efficiently,” he said.

Malaysia also strengthens its global partnerships through Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and agreements with countries, such as the United States and China. Additionally, negotiations are underway to establish new MoU with other strategic nations.

He added that Malaysia currently has 11 extradition treaties, with countries including Indonesia, the United States, Thailand, Pakistan, and Iran, enabling the extradition of fugitive criminals to face justice.

In response to a supplementary question from Senator Rita Sarimah, on the possibility of Malaysia signing an MoU with Myanmar to combat cyber fraud and employment scam syndicates, Shamsul Anuar said that the Home Ministry has engaged in discussions with Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos to strengthen information sharing and coordinate rescue missions.

“We are identifying the mastermind syndicates, including employment agents operating in Malaysia, while conducting comprehensive investigations,” he said.

He added that Malaysia continues to enhance data-sharing capabilities and leverage existing international mechanisms, including the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and Aseanapol.

“The PDRM has established channels through Interpol and Aseanapol, serving as effective platforms for information exchange, addressing common challenges, and coordinating efforts with international enforcement agencies to combat job scams,” he said.