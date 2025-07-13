Malaysia strengthens higher education ties with Indonesia

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is reinforcing its partnership with Indonesia to position Malaysia as a leading choice for international students.

Key areas of collaboration include research, lecturer and student exchanges, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, and aerospace.

This initiative follows a two-day working visit by KPT Secretary-General Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim to Indonesia last Friday.

The visit included meetings with Indonesian counterparts, paving the way for stronger bilateral ties in higher education.

Indonesia remains a major contributor to Malaysia’s international student population, with 11,293 students enrolled as of March 2025.

Additionally, 464 collaboration agreements between Malaysian and Indonesian institutions support academic mobility and capacity-building programmes.

The Malaysia International Scholarship has also benefited 21 Indonesian students as of December 2024.

KPT expressed confidence that these efforts will elevate Malaysia’s global standing in education.

“The higher education internationalisation policy aligns with global trends and supports Malaysia MADANI’s core values of sustainability, prosperity, creativity, and confidence,” the ministry stated. – Bernama