Malaysia studies sovereign cloud policy to protect national data security

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is currently examining the need to implement a Sovereign Cloud policy to ensure the security and sovereignty of the country’s data, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the move is crucial in light of the United States’ Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act (CLOUD Act), which allows American authorities to access data stored by US tech companies, even if the data is physically located outside the country.

He noted that several other countries are also considering similar policies to protect their national interests.

“In this regard, we must begin evaluating the necessary security aspects of cloud computing to ensure that data, particularly highly sensitive and classified information, remains secure.

“As of now, no decision has been made, but the government is conducting a thorough review,” he told reporters after participating as a panelist at the ‘Keynote Forum: Online Safety in the World of Artificial Intelligence (AI)’, held in conjunction with the Youth Empowerment Fair here today.

Fahmi stressed that the concept of sovereign cloud is closely tied to national sovereignty, particularly as most digital platforms and social media are owned by the ‘Big Tech’ companies that control vast amounts of user data.

“For instance, all the information entered on Facebook belongs to Facebook and the same goes for TikTok. Therefore, the issue of data ownership requires further discussion.

“However, any policy planning must not only address current needs but also serve the long-term interests of the country,” he said.

Sovereign cloud refers to a framework in which a country or community has complete control over its data, including where it is stored, how it is accessed and who has authority over it.

The concept is often viewed as complementary to efforts aimed at protecting citizens’ privacy and safeguarding strategic government information.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the Safe Internet Campaign, led by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), has reached 2,611 schools nationwide as of yesterday, surpassing 25 per cent of its target of over 10,000 schools.

“This initiative is essential, as there is a clear need to raise awareness not only among ‘Generation Z’ but also ‘Generation Alpha’, the school-age children.

“This way, they will understand that while the digital world offers many advantages, it also comes with risks that must be managed through safe usage,” he added. - Bernama