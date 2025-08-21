Malaysia tables Atomic Energy Licensing Bill to strengthen nuclear safety

KUALA LUMPUR: The Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025 has been tabled for its first reading in Parliament to enhance nuclear safety and security regulations.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang presented the bill which broadens the scope of existing atomic energy legislation.

“The proposed new Section 2A aims to make provisions for the establishment and membership of the Advisory Council,“ the bill stated.

This legislation introduces a new Part IIA to establish the Atomic Energy Advisory Council for improved oversight.

“The proposed new Section 2B aims to make provisions for the functions of the Advisory Council, while the proposed new Section 2C aims to make provisions relating to meetings of the Advisory Council,“ the bill said.

Clause 31 introduces strict disposal controls for radioactive materials to prevent unauthorized handling.

“No person may dispose of or cause to be disposed of, recycle, or reuse any radioactive material, nuclear material, or spent fuel unless they are a licence holder,“ the bill specifies.

New Section 41D establishes severe penalties for malicious activities involving nuclear materials.

The bill provides for offences and penalties for individuals who carry out activities involving radioactive or nuclear material with the intent to cause death, serious injury to any person, or severe damage to property or the environment.

Clause 61 grants the Director-General authority to set liability limits for nuclear incidents.

The amendment allows the Director-General to set a different liability limit from that provided under Subsection 59(1), but such alternative liability limit shall not be less than RM12 million for a nuclear incident.

Minister Chang confirmed that second and third readings will occur during the current parliamentary session. – Bernama