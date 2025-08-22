Negeri Sembilan PMR 2025 features digital and interactive showcase

NILAI: The Negeri Sembilan edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025 commenced today at Dataran Nilai with a diverse range of activities designed to connect government agencies directly with the public.

This event aligns with its theme “Digital Merentasi Generasi, Memperkasa Komuniti” (Digital Across Generations, Empowering Communities) and is led by the Ministry of Digital in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit as the main secretariat.

Over three days, the programme provides a platform for various ministries’ departments and agencies to showcase digital initiatives and services while engaging directly with attendees.

Participating agencies include the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, which highlights local digital innovations and promotes opportunities in the digital economy.

Cyber Security Malaysia is focusing on raising awareness about the growing threat of scams during the event.

The Department of National Digital is introducing national digital policies and initiatives to the public.

The Department of Personal Data Protection is emphasising the importance of personal data protection throughout the programme.

A Digital Career Fair is offering more than 500 job vacancies to visitors seeking employment opportunities.

The Road Transport Department is providing free helmet exchanges for motorcycle riders.

The Royal Malaysia Police is offering traffic summons discounts to eligible attendees.

A MADANI Rahmah Sale features discounts of up to 30% on various essential goods.

Free motorcycle oil changes and haircuts are available as part of the community services.

Local delicacies can be enjoyed at the Selera Nogori food stalls throughout the event.

Visitors can watch a free screening of Ejen Ali: The Movie at the main stage on Saturday.

Popular animated character mascots including Upin, Ipin, and Boboiboy will make appearances.

Lucky draws with attractive prizes will be conducted during the programme.

Mobile services include dental clinics, Wellness on Wheels, Cafe Teen, and services by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council.

These initiatives aim to empower communities with knowledge, skills, and new opportunities in the digital world.

The programme supports the government’s aspiration to advance the Malaysia MADANI agenda through practical engagement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the event on Saturday. – Bernama