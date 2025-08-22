AI improves health diagnosis accuracy in Malaysia, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry will continue expanding artificial intelligence applications within Malaysia’s national healthcare system to enhance disease diagnosis accuracy.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed AI has already been implemented through several field initiatives including the Lung Health programme utilising diagnostic X-ray data.

He explained that AI assists particularly with challenging diagnoses involving suspicious nodules where distinguishing between conditions like tuberculosis becomes difficult.

Dr Dzulkefly stated that artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly across oncology, cardiology, surgery, general medicine, and dentistry alongside various other medical specialties.

“We will certainly embrace more AI applications and AI research related to health, in the form of research or services,“ he said during an appearance on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme.

The ministry remains fully committed to implementing additional artificial intelligence initiatives throughout the healthcare sector.

Dr Dzulkefly separately emphasised that the ministry maintains a zero-tolerance policy against all workplace bullying forms to ensure safe working environments.

He revealed that his administration has received more than four hundred bullying complaints since implementing strict anti-bullying measures.

“I am confident of saying that the existence of these bullying management guidelines sends a clear warning and exerts pressure on potential workplace bullies within MOH,“ he stated.

Creating fair and safe workplaces must begin with human values and character rooted in compassion according to the minister.

“However, preventive measures should not rely solely on guidelines but must also be supported by humanity and empathy,“ he added. – Bernama