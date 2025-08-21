Land Below the Wind tipped as gateway to space

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is weighing Sabah as the site of its first rocket launch facility, with the government saying the project could strengthen national security, boost scientific exploration and place the country firmly on the global space map.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry said it is still awaiting the full feasibility study report from the Sabah government before deciding on the viability of the project.

In a written reply to Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee, the ministry said the Malaysian Space Agency had introduced the guidelines for feasibility studies on the development of launch facilities in Malaysia on Nov 2, 2023.

From a geological perspective, Sabah is regarded as relatively stable and suitable for major infrastructure projects.

Its location near the equator also provides natural propulsion advantages, which could significantly cut rocket fuel costs.

The ministry added that the sparsely populated areas with direct access to the open sea make Sabah an attractive candidate, as they reduce safety risks for local communities while minimising disruptions to domestic air traffic.