Malaysia targets RM500 mln landscape exports to Singapore by 2026

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia is eyeing RM500 million in landscape product exports to Singapore by 2026, driven by enhanced bilateral cooperation, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He stated that the goal is attainable with strategic planning and strong diplomatic relations. “This potential must be developed and accelerated. Later today, I will visit Singapore to sign an MoU covering landscape and urban development sectors,“ he told reporters after launching National Landscape Day 2025.

The event was officiated by Che Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Bustamam, wife of the Regent of Johor, with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Housing Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor in attendance.

Nga will meet Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat and Education Minister Desmond Lee to formalize the agreement. The MoU extends beyond landscaping to include smart city development, housing, urban renewal, public parks, and smart home concepts.

Johor is poised to benefit significantly due to its proximity to Singapore and its role as Malaysia’s primary landscape plant supplier, with 87 per cent of nurseries located in Muar and Batu Pahat.

The ministry has allocated RM14.5 million for 128 public park projects in Johor, reinforcing its commitment to improving urban greenery.