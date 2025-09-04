Malaysia Techlympics 2025 Sarawak zone draws 1,300 participants

KUCHING: A total of 1,300 participants from 80 schools across Sarawak took part in the Malaysia Techlympics 2025 for the Sarawak Zone at the CIDB Convention Centre.

Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) deputy secretary-general (Planning and Science Enculturation) Ruziah Shafei stated that Malaysia Techlympics serves as a strategic platform to promote Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) through interactive and competition-based learning.

She added that this initiative aligns with the National Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy (DSTIN) 2021-2030, which focuses on future skills including artificial intelligence, programming, drone technology, and cloud computing.

“MOSTI is confident that this early exposure will help develop a highly skilled workforce, supporting Malaysia’s goal of becoming a high-tech nation by 2030,” she said in a statement after officiating the programme.

Ruziah further shared that over 2,500 students and 89 teachers from Sarawak have benefitted from both physical and online training, including the Training of Trainers programme.

She added that Malaysia Techlympics, now in its fourth year since its inception in 2022, has seen participation from nearly 1.4 million people nationwide each year. – Bernama