Malaysia-Thailand border road project to strengthen ties, boost border security - Saifuddin

ALOR SETAR: The construction of a road linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex with the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Thailand is expected to strengthen ties between Malaysia and Thailand while facilitating economic and social movements across the border.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the project also demonstrated the ministry’s commitment to ensuring border security while enhancing infrastructure for the country’s security forces.

“This route will not only ease the flow of vehicles between Malaysia and Thailand but also improve safety and facilitate smoother movement of heavy, loaded, and public vehicles in this strategic border area,” he said in a Facebook post about his visit to the project site today.

Also present during the visit were Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and the director-general of the Public-Private Partnership Unit, Prime Minister’s Department, Muhammad Razman Abu Samah.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the main scope of the project included the construction of a 900-metre dual-carriageway with six lanes and a 300-metre Standard Service Road, which will connect the main road to the Tactical Headquarters of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

The project will also involve the demolition and reconstruction of 10 blocks of buildings at the 5th Border Regiment Bukit Kayu Hitam Camp and the construction of a new Final Control Post and Roofed Gateway, symbolising the connection between the two neighbouring countries.

“The Home Ministry remains committed to ensuring the highest level of national border security, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises humanitarian values, compassion, and well-being for all,” he said.

On Nov 27, 2023, during his one-day visit to Sadao, Thailand, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin agreed to expedite the construction of the new road link to boost economic, trade, and tourism activities between the two countries.