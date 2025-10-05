Malaysia thanks Turkey for safe return of detained activists from Israel

SERDANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed gratitude to the Turkish government and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their support in bringing home 23 Global Sumud Flotilla activists previously detained by Israel.

He acknowledged Erdogan’s commitment in resolving the matter by allowing the use of Istanbul International Airport for the safe transit of the Malaysian delegates.

“We thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for their efforts in seeking Turkey’s assistance in facilitating the return of our activists,“ he told reporters after the Malam Kilauan Mutiara event at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby confirmed the Malaysian delegates arrived safely at Istanbul International Airport at 8.40 pm Malaysia time.

The delegates departed Ramon Airport in Israel at 6.40 pm on a Turkish Airlines commercial flight fully managed and sponsored by the Turkish government.

Commenting on the latest peace plan for Gaza, Ahmad Zahid said although Hamas had broadly accepted the 20-point proposal, many details remain imbalanced.

“The key issue is not just the recognition and establishment of a Palestinian state, but the full restoration of Palestinian rights.

“Palestine must be governed by its own people, not by any external party, individual, or nation,“ he said.

Reports indicated that Hamas had accepted parts of the 20-point peace plan proposed by US president Donald Trump.

The plan includes the release of all Israeli detainees within 72 hours of the plan’s approval in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

It also calls for an end to hostilities, disarmament of all armed groups in Gaza, and a phased withdrawal of Israel from the region which would then be governed by a technocratic authority. – Bernama