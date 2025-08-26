Malaysia to address AI energy demands through clean energy collaboration

BUSAN: Malaysia has committed to collaborate with Clean Energy Ministerial members to address energy challenges arising from artificial intelligence applications.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that rapidly expanding data centres and AI-driven technologies are creating concentrated new electricity demands.

“Meeting these demands sustainably requires not only scaling up renewable energy integration and strengthening our grids, but also investing in innovative cooling and storage technologies to ensure reliability and affordability,“ he said at the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation 10 in Busan today.

Malaysia participated in the high-level “Energy and AI” dialogue during the forum held alongside the APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting and World Climate Industry Expo 2025.

The Clean Energy Ministerial comprises twenty-four member nations and international organisations including Australia, China, the European Commission, India, Japan, and the United States.

Fadillah emphasised that AI and energy could become mutually reinforcing sectors if managed responsibly through international cooperation.

“Malaysia is committed to working with all partners to turn this opportunity into shared and lasting progress,“ he added.

He explained that AI tools are central to achieving Malaysia’s national target of 70% renewable energy capacity by 2050 while maintaining grid stability.

“At the same time, AI can drive efficiency in industrial processes, contributing to significant reductions in carbon emissions across energy-intensive sectors,“ he added. – Bernama