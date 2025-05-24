JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia would continue to fight for justice by opposing the Israeli occupation of Gaza.

He said as a small country, Malaysia had done its best to voice the rights and liberation of the Palestinian people on the international stage.

“Indeed, in many countries people expect us to try harder. I think this is sad because it shows the hypocrisy in the world’s political system which is truly shameful.

“Finally, there are efforts by European countries to block new arms sales. It’s a bit late (because) 50,000 women and children have been killed, the world is in shock,“ he said.

Anwar, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, said this in his closing speech and adjourning the PKR 2024/2025 annual National Congress, which ends today.

Anwar also said PKR appreciates those who have a stance to voice justice for the fate of Palestine, including Pope Leo XIV’s statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“That first statement is sometimes louder than other Islamic leaders.

“So, we will continue to fight for justice and rights against colonization, including the Israeli colonization of the land of Gaza,“ he said.

Anadolu Agency (AA) on May 13 reported that at least 52,908 Palestinians have been killed in the genocidal attacks launched by Israel since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its attacks on the area.