Malaysia to discuss harmful content with Meta, X

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will summon Meta and X for discussions on harmful content and online safety, following its meeting with TikTok, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said each platform posed unique challenges, ranging from scams to cyberbullying, and the authorities wanted to ensure stronger cooperation across the board.

“After this meeting with TikTok, I will call Meta next, followed by X.

“We will continue this process because each of these platforms has specific problems that must be addressed,” he said at a press conference after meeting Tiktok officials at Bukit Aman today.

Fahmi said the discussions would involve the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), which have all highlighted delays and difficulties in obtaining cooperation from platforms.

“This is not just about TikTok. The same problems exist across multiple platforms. We want them all to respond faster when it comes to investigations, scams, or harmful content,” he said.

Fahmi also said that the government would continue to engage directly with social media companies to ensure they comply with local laws while balancing the right to free expression with online safety.