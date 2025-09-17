Malaysia to drive economic growth without neglecting human values - PM

BUTTERWORTH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that Malaysia will continue to propel its economic growth in tandem with the empowerment of culture, morals and human values.

He added that while technological advancements - including artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and energy transition - were crucial, they must not come at the expense of human dignity.

“We want to make progress (in the field) of economy, but we must also be culturally and morally advanced. We want to record advancements in AI, digitalisation and energy transition, but without losing our human values,” he said in his speech at the 2025 Malaysia Day Celebration here tonight.

The celebration, themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, was held at the PICCA-Butterworth Arena Convention Centre and was also attended by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Anwar also said that one of the main challenges currently faced by the leadership is ensuring the economy is boosted with comprehensive reforms that can lift the people’s well-being.

He said Penang was among the earliest states to drive high-tech industries before it expanded to the Kulim Hi-Tech in Kedah and the Kerian Integrated Green Industry Park (KIGIP) in Perak.

He added that Johor has now emerged as an economic giant, particularly in the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, with records for the first quarter of this year showing it as the most successful state in attracting investments, following the federal government’s policies, including the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

According to Anwar, Sarawak, meanwhile, has emerged and has the potential to become a main energy hub in Asia, through the development of green energy and new investments in the high-tech fabrication industry.

“Just imagine, 30 or 50 years ago, things were different. Today, Sarawak can compete with states in the Peninsula,” he said.

For Sabah, he is confident it has huge potential and, if the state’s development stays on track and remains strong, and the close cooperation between the state and Federal governments continues to be preserved, Sabah is expected to record the highest rate of economic growth by 2026.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, representing Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

This year’s edition of Malaysia Day is held in Penang in line with the practice of rotating the event location between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia every year. - Bernama