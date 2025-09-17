Smallholder and nurse win Gerakan Bersama Malaysiaku competition prizes

KUALA LUMPUR: Two individuals from vastly different backgrounds celebrated a sweet Malaysia Day 2025 when they were chosen as the first and second prize winners for the Gerakan Bersama Malaysiaku competition.

Danken Philip, 56, a smallholder from Serian, Sarawak won the first prize of a Proton e.Mas, while nurse Mazlina Badrunsaah, 36, from Kuala Kangsar was second, winning a Proton X70.

Danken, who did not expect his life story as a smallholder would bring him victory, was grateful for the win and hoped that it would pave the way to more smallholders being heard.

“I feel so happy, it’s unexpected, I didn’t think I would win. Thank you to the government for being so concerned about smallholders like us.

“I hope this win will allow more smallholders to be heard,” he told Bernama after the grand finale of the Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations at PICCA@Arena Butterworth tonight.

Meanwhile, Mazlina, who works at Laneh Clinic in Kuala Kangsar, Perak said her second place win was an unexpected windfall.

“I really didn’t expect it and I’m really grateful. I hope to remain committed in my career as a nurse with this win,” she said, adding that working together was key to unity in a multiracial society.

Tonight’s finale featured the prize presentation for the three “Gerakan Bersama Malaysiaku” contest winners, chosen from thousands of Malaysians who sent in their photos and short stories about their lives since July.

The celebrations held today, with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ was officiated by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, in the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, deputy prime ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Sarawak deputy premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas represented Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah deputy chief minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya represented Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at tonight’s celebrations. - BERNAMA