Malaysia to engage OIC leaders in condemning Israel’s aggression against Palestine

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia remains committed to engaging Islamic world leaders through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to strongly condemn Israel’s escalating violence and human rights violations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced he would personally initiate contact with key Muslim leaders regarding this urgent matter.

He specifically mentioned reaching out to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Anwar stated that Israel’s conduct has gone far beyond the limits of decency and requires immediate collective action from Muslim nations.

His comments followed Israel’s latest airstrike in Doha, Qatar, which targeted a meeting of Hamas political leaders discussing a United States-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

The strike in the Leqtaifiya district involved approximately 15 Israeli fighter jets and resulted in six fatalities, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya.

The Prime Minister made these remarks after officiating the 9th International Conference on Social Sciences and Humanities, which carried the theme ‘Human Relationship in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Technology’.

The conference focused on various disciplines including social work, psychology, linguistics, literature, communication, security, culture, politics, religion, digital studies and economics.

Organised by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Faculty of Social Science and Humanities, the event aimed to strengthen collective efforts in addressing complex global social issues.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and several university officials attended the conference alongside the Prime Minister. – Bernama