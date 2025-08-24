Malaysia to highlight net-zero goals at APEC energy meeting in South Korea

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 15th APEC Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Busan, South Korea from 27 to 28 August.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation stated that APEC EMM15 serves as the premier platform at the ministerial level under APEC to discuss policies, strategies and cooperation in the energy sector.

“At this meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister will highlight Malaysia’s aspirations to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through the implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030,“ the ministry said.

“This participation will also strengthen Malaysia’s image as a strategic regional partner in energy cooperation and as a destination for clean, sustainable and high-value green investments,“ it added.

Besides attending APEC EMM15, Fadillah is scheduled to participate in a roundtable dialogue during the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial, the 10th Mission Innovation Ministerial and the 2025 World Climate Industry Expo.

Fadillah will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from APEC economies including South Korea, Hong Kong China, New Zealand and Brunei to expand cooperation in the energy sector.

The Deputy Prime Minister will visit Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power’s Saeul Nuclear Power Plant and Doosan Enerbility to explore bilateral cooperation opportunities in training, technology transfer and technical exposure related to nuclear power plant operations.

His official programme will conclude with a visit to the Gangbyeon Wastewater Treatment Plant, a sewage treatment facility in Busan.

More than 100 participants comprising energy ministers, senior government officials and industry leaders from across APEC economies are expected to attend the meeting.

Held under the theme ‘Accelerating Sustainable, Affordable, Reliable, Secure and Innovative Energy for a Prosperous Future’, the meeting’s outcome will be finalised through a Joint Ministerial Statement.

“Malaysia’s participation in APEC EMM15 not only strengthens the country’s position in regional energy cooperation but is also aligned with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI,“ the ministry added. – Bernama