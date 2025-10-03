Malaysia to host ASEAN socio-cultural meetings as 2025 chair

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will host the 39th Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Meeting and the 34th ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council Meeting next week.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture confirmed the meetings will occur at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre in Selangor over three days starting Monday.

These platforms will enable ASEAN member states to discuss key socio-cultural issues shaping the region.

The ASCC Council Meeting advances ASEAN’s people-centred agenda through regional initiatives and cultural exchanges.

Malaysia will guide discussions using Malaysia MADANI values emphasising sustainability, inclusivity and shared prosperity.

MOTAC will also convene the inaugural ASCC High-Level Forum 2025 to reflect on lessons from the ASCC Blueprint 2025.

This landmark platform will chart the future direction of ASEAN socio-cultural cooperation aligned with ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future.

The half-day forum will gather ministers, dialogue partners, business leaders, academics and youth representatives.

Two thematic high-level dialogues will explore strategic foresight on emerging challenges and innovations.

MOTAC invites the public to visit the ASEAN Arts and Crafts Bazaar featuring curated exhibitions and live demonstrations.

The bazaar will showcase traditional and contemporary crafts with business matching sessions for entrepreneurs.

Interactive pocket talks on cultural heritage and creative industries will also be available.

This event will run from 10 am to 5 pm on the same date and at the same venue.

Malaysia’s hosting highlights its leadership in promoting regional cooperation and cultural exchange.

These events emphasise inclusivity, sustainability and shared prosperity as ASEAN progresses toward 2045. – Bernama