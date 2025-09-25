Malaysia to host first behavioural sciences health conference in 2026

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia will host the first National Conference on Behavioural Sciences for Health in April next year.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated the conference would bring together policymakers, health professionals, researchers and community leaders.

He explained the event aims to share knowledge, showcase innovations and strengthen collaboration in the field.

“Malaysia will take the lead in hosting this conference for the first time which we will hold in 2026,” he said at a press conference after launching the National Blueprint for Behavioural Insights.

Dzulkefly is inviting civil servants, private agencies, academics and the public to join the conference.

He noted this initiative aligns with MADANI values including Sustainability, Wellbeing and Kindness.

The blueprint is the outcome of efforts that began with the establishment of the Behavioural Insights Unit in 2022.

It also follows Malaysia’s co-adoption of the World Health Organization Resolution on Behavioural Sciences in 2023.

The minister said the blueprint reflects Malaysia’s commitment to putting the WHO resolution into action nationally.

Dzulkefly highlighted the country is facing a heavy burden of non-communicable diseases.

He cited the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey showing more than half of adults are overweight or obese.

The survey also revealed nearly a third of adults remain physically inactive.

Most adults consume fewer fruits and vegetables than recommended while one in five still uses tobacco.

“These lifestyle factors are driving diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases,” he said.

He noted these conditions account for 72 per cent of premature deaths and cost the economy over RM64 billion a year.

Dzulkefly added that effective behavioral interventions could save 180,000 lives.

Such measures could also add 400,000 healthy life years and generate RM30 billion in value over 15 years.

The blueprint is anchored in the 13th Malaysia Plan, the Health White Paper and the WHO Resolution.

It outlines six national priorities to guide the country’s health transformation.

Dzulkefly said the blueprint calls for behavioural insights to be integrated into all policies and programmes.

It also advocates for training to build a workforce that can sustain these efforts.

The document stresses the need for research that fits Malaysia’s context.

It calls for stronger monitoring and evaluation to track progress effectively.

Consultation and advisory mechanisms will be put in place to support implementation.

Collaboration and advocacy will be strengthened through partnerships across various sectors. – Bernama