Malaysia to license commercial recreational vehicles from January 2026

KAJANG: The Ministry of Transport has approved the licensing and regulation of Recreational Vehicle services for commercial use starting 1 January 2026.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated this initiative aims to support the growing RV-based tourism sector.

He confirmed the new policy will permit RVs to operate as Self-Drive Tourist Hire Vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia and as Self-Drive Hire Cars in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

Loke announced that implementation will be restricted to new vehicles, whether Completely Knocked Down or Completely Built Up units, from the effective date.

He clarified that privately owned RVs registered before 31 December 2025 can be commercialised if they are under 15 years old and pass a technical inspection specified by the Road Transport Department.

The minister added that MOT and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will explore a single window system for RV licence applications to simplify the process.

Loke explained that any new RV intended for rental would only need a single permit from MOTAC for tourism activities falling outside MOT’s jurisdiction.

He emphasised the licensing measure is vital for regulating operations, ensuring safety, and protecting renter interests through permit enforcement.

Commenting on a case involving an illegal driver overcharging a foreign tourist more than 800 ringgit, Loke said such individuals often rent cars to run unauthorised services.

He described their modus operandi as using cars they do not own, so vehicle seizures do not affect them personally while daily profits can reach hundreds of ringgit.

Loke confirmed the Road Transport Department will intensify enforcement against touts at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with ongoing surveillance and operations.

He concluded by stating authorities will review whether existing legal provisions are sufficient or need strengthening to send a clear message against such behaviour.

Meanwhile, Loke said the RM22.7 million project to construct the new RTD Kajang branch office began on April 10 and is scheduled for completion in April 2027.

He said the two-storey, 2,678-square-metre building features a modern design focused on accessibility and customer convenience.

Facilities will include more comfortable service counters, meeting rooms, a prayer room, ample parking, and disability-friendly amenities, with a capacity to serve up to 150 visitors at a time.

“Its strategic location, near industrial and residential areas as well as the KLIA, is expected to directly benefit the community by enhancing logistical networks, boosting business and creating new job opportunities,” he said.– Bernama