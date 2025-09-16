Malaysia to press Gaza stance with Trump at ASEAN summit, says PM

DOHA: Malaysia will use its upcoming meeting with United States President Donald Trump at the ASEAN Summit in October to reiterate the country’s firm stance on the Gaza issue and Israel’s attacks on Qatar.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that as ASEAN Chair, Malaysia is committed to bringing the voice of solidarity with Palestine to the regional platform to draw the attention of major world leaders.

“We will use the occasion to urge him to understand Malaysia’s clear and firm stance in the pursuit of justice, including for Gaza and Palestine,“ he said during a press conference with Malaysian media at the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit.

Anwar attended the extraordinary summit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as an immediate response to the Zionist Israeli aggression against Doha on September 9.

Malaysia’s support for the summit demonstrated the unity of Islamic and Arab nations in strongly condemning Israel’s actions and expressing full solidarity with Qatar.

In delivering Malaysia’s National Statement at the summit, the Prime Minister urged that severe punitive measures be taken against Israel for oppressing the Palestinian people and violating international law by attacking many countries.

Anwar stressed that the world, particularly Arab countries, must sever all diplomatic and trade relations with Israel.

He emphasized that mere statements and calls are not sufficient and must be followed up with decisive actions.

“First, sever all diplomatic relations, as has already begun among several Arab nations. Second, end all trade dealings with Israel,“ he said.

“Third, employ every diplomatic wisdom at our disposal, particularly with countries close to the US, so that decisions are made in line with international law, the United Nations, and the demands of universal humanity.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the issues raised were no longer solely about Gaza and Palestine but also involved several other countries targeted by Israel.

“This shows that in today’s world, there has never been such unprecedented greed and arrogance,“ said Anwar, noting that the situation now involves Qatar, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon.

Anwar’s delegation included Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan, and senior officials from the Foreign Ministry. – Bernama