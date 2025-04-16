Jetour Malaysia has officially marked its debut in the country’s competitive automotive landscape with the unveiling of the all-new Dashing SUV, introduced in an elegant launch ceremony at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The Dashing represents Jetour’s first foray into Malaysia’s SUV segment, embodying a contemporary design philosophy, refined features, and a commitment to delivering high-value mobility solutions tailored to Malaysian preferences. Crafted as a five-seater SUV with striking proportions, the Dashing features a sleek 3D coupe fastback silhouette measuring 4,590mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,685mm in height, slightly smaller than a Proton X70. Among the Dashing’s standout exterior highlights are intelligent invisible sensing door handles that extend upon detecting the smart key, enhancing both aerodynamics and aesthetic appeal. Split matrix LED headlamps offer intelligent illumination, automatically activating 100 metres before tunnel entrances, and include adjustable height settings along with follow-me-home functionality. Meanwhile, the ‘Mecha-Eyes’ inspired daytime running lights and checkered flag-themed rear lights reinforce the SUV’s futuristic and sporty styling cues.

The Dashing is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels designed to provide superior road grip and stability, contributing to assured driving across varying road conditions. Enhancing the open-cabin atmosphere is a panoramic 75-inch sunroof, offering a connection to the outdoors while preserving the comfort expected of a premium SUV. Inside, Jetour has employed a minimalist yet intelligent approach to cabin design. Customers can choose between two elegant interior colour schemes — off-white or a dual-tone black and red finish. The interior omits the conventional centre rear hump, ensuring optimal comfort even for passengers seated in the middle. The boot space is tailored to accommodate leisure equipment such as camping gear or outdoor BBQ sets, underlining the vehicle’s lifestyle appeal. A key technological highlight is the intelligent voice command system, which enables control over various functions including climate settings, windows, navigation, and entertainment. The system features position-specific voice recognition, enhancing convenience and interaction. Comfort and wellness have also been prioritised. The cabin air is filtered through a CN95-level purification system, delivering clean, allergen-free air to all occupants. Higher trim levels benefit from customisable ambient lighting, while dedicated rear air vents ensure consistent temperature control throughout the vehicle. The electrically powered tailgate is both programmable and equipped with anti-pinch safety features, and connectivity options include wireless smartphone charging, along with seamless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Jetour has embedded a comprehensive suite of safety technologies into the Dashing, including blind spot detection using millimetre wave radar, which becomes active at speeds above 15 km/h. The SUV also features lane change warnings, rear cross traffic alert systems, and door opening warnings to protect occupants from oncoming vehicles.