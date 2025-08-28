Malaysia to set minimum internet speed standards for schools nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is ready to hold discussions with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to set minimum internet speed standards in all schools, including those in rural areas, to ensure smooth teaching and learning (T&L).

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said the matter is being examined based on existing quality of service standards under the Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service (MSQoS).

“Among the standards set include an average network latency of not more than 100 milliseconds (ms), an average download speed of not less than 7.7 megabits per second (Mbps) effective April 1, 2024 and increasing to 10 Mbps starting January 1, 2025.

“In addition, the package loss rate must not exceed 0.5 per cent, the level of service accessibility must not be less than 90 per cent, the average website download time must not exceed five seconds, and the start time for video streaming must not exceed six seconds,“ she said when answering a question from Senator Azahar Hassan at the Dewan Negara today.

Azahar wanted to know whether the government planned to introduce a minimum internet speed standard in all schools to ensure that PdP runs smoothly.

Teo also announced that the project to increase internet and WiFi coverage in 17 public higher education institutions (IPTA) had been completed in the third quarter of this year, including at the University of Malaya (UM), the University Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

The government has also achieved an internet coverage rate in populated areas of 98.82 per cent as of July 31 through the implementation of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA).

“Fibre optic access has been made available in 4.47 million premises, with 839 locations gaining access to the internet via satellite technology and wireless broadband (SSB-WBB). MCMC is also formulating additional solutions through JENDELA Phase 2 to expand access to rural areas,“ she said. - Bernama