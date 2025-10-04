Malaysia to table 24-hour worker protection amendments to Act 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) to introduce 24-hour protection for workers under the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) are scheduled for tabling in the upcoming Parliament session.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong stated the amendment is crucial to ensure workers remain protected beyond official working hours, in line with modern and flexible work arrangements.

“The amendment will guarantee continued protection for workers outside office hours, reflecting the evolving nature of today’s workplace,” he said in a statement.

He emphasised the move demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening a comprehensive social security system for all Malaysians, particularly workers.

According to the Parliament website, the Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament will convene from this Monday until 4 December.

Sim revealed that between 2015 and 2025, Malaysia recorded a 63% increase in the number of workers covered under social security.

He noted a rise in the maximum benefits paid to insured persons, from 2,655 ringgit in 2015 to 5,355 ringgit this year.

Sim highlighted Malaysia is among the few countries extending social protection to housewives through initiatives like the ‘Lindung Kasih’ scheme and the Employees Provident Fund’s i-Suri programme.

These programmes have collectively benefited more than 500,000 housewives as of 2024.

The recently passed Gig Workers Bill marks another milestone in strengthening protection for gig economy workers.

This aligns with the MADANI Government’s policy of ensuring no worker is excluded from the national social safety net.

Sim congratulated PERKESO, EPF, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) and the Implementation Coordination Unit for successfully hosting the World Social Security Forum and International Social Security Association meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

He extended appreciation to PERKESO Chief Executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, who was re-elected as ISSA President for the 2026–2028 term.

Sim said this re-election is a testament to the international community’s confidence in Malaysia’s leadership and expertise in social security. – Bernama