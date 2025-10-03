Malaysia to update families of 23 volunteers detained by Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: A meeting with the families of 23 Malaysian volunteers in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian mission currently detained by Israeli forces will be held immediately to provide updates and assure them of full support.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said the closed-door meeting was important to ensure families were kept informed of the latest developments and to prevent them from being misled by confusion or unverified reports.

“In this matter, families are the main support group. However, they can also be emotionally disturbed when they see reports claiming that the vessels have already been taken to certain areas.

“It is our duty to explain the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and the course of action being taken,“ he told a press conference here on Thursday (October 2).

He also assured that the SNCC, together with the legal team and relevant parties, would continue to closely monitor the developments surrounding the detention.

Sani Araby also expressed appreciation for the solidarity shown by Malaysians, describing it as a proud landscape where support on social media was voiced by people from all walks of life, regardless of race or religion.

“The prayers and support of Malaysians will give strength to the families and participants who are now detained. We hope they remain resilient and are granted patience,“ he said.

Sani Araby also informed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the principal patron of Sumud Nusantara and Chairman of ASEAN, had contacted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to initiate diplomatic efforts at the highest level.

“We hope Malaysia’s strong ties with major countries will open doors for the Malaysian group and others to enter a good phase of negotiations and eventually be released,“ he said.

Responding to social media criticism regarding the risks taken by flotilla participants, Sani Araby stressed that all participants were fully aware of the dangers they faced.

“They underwent training, understood the risks and still chose to continue the struggle. These risks must be taken to defend the people of Gaza who have long been oppressed. This is not wrong, it is a humanitarian right,“ he said.

He added that ministers, including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar had been mobilised from the start of the mission and were regarded as “patron ministers” in this collective effort.

“We are also entering a narrative battle. Public sentiment strongly supports the liberation of Gaza. God willing, in the near future, we will move into the negotiation and discussion phase,“ he said.

Sani Araby further called on Malaysians nationwide to perform special prayers (solat hajat) and Qunut Nazilah in mosques tomorrow as a sign of solidarity and prayers for the safety of participants and the liberation of Gaza. – Bernama