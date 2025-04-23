ISTANBUL: Malaysia and Turkiye are working to move beyond an exchange of letter of intent related to energy sector cooperation, particularly in renewable and nuclear energy for power supply purposes into a memorandum of understanding (MoU), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this would pave the way for cooperation between high-level officials and policymakers from both countries.

He said this was among the matters discussed during his meeting with Turkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar in Ankara on Tuesday.

“We are working to upgrade this letter of intent into an MoU,“ he told Bernama late Tuesday night.

Also present at the meeting were Malaysia’s Ambassador to Turkiye Sazali Mustafa Kamal, Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry’s (PETRA) Deputy Secretary-General (Energy) Mareena Mahpudz, and TNB’s chief of new energy Mohd Zarihi Mohd Hashim.

The exchange of the letter of intent was formalised during Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Feb 10-11 official visit to Malaysia.

“The third point involves regulations and energy trading practices currently being implemented in Europe, and how they manage power trading or power generation.

“The fourth is from a regulatory perspective, regarding the management of energy export and import, including expertise in grid systems, distribution, and so on,“ he added.

Fadillah is in Turkiye for a two-day official working visit which started yesterday. He will lead the Malaysian delegation to London’s April 24-25 Future of Energy Security Summit, organised by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the United Kingdom (UK) Government.

According to PETRA, the Deputy Prime Minister’s attendance underscores Malaysia’s commitment, role, and achievements in addressing various energy-related issues, especially energy security and energy transition.