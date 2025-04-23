A Malaysian Chinese father’s heartfelt message to his sons about wearing the Jalur Gemilang on their school uniforms has recently gone viral, resonating with netizens across the country.

In a Facebook post, Ng Chee Kean shared a photo of his two young sons proudly wearing the national flag badge on their school uniforms.

Alongside the image, he said, “Today is the first day Upin and Ipin are wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge. Papa has set a few conditions for when the Jalur Gemilang is worn on our chest.”

He then listed the three key rules:

1. Respect the flag – “It must not be dirtied. It cannot touch the ground. Clothes can no longer be carelessly thrown around.”

2. Prioritise the national language – “When the Jalur Gemilang is on your chest, priority must be given to Bahasa Melayu. When leaving the classroom to buy food at the canteen and meeting Chinese aunties and uncles, you must use Bahasa Melayu. Greetings and salutations to friends must also be in Bahasa Melayu, even in a Chinese school.”

3. Strive to improve Bahasa Melayu – “Your proficiency in Bahasa Melayu must improve.”