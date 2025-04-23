A Malaysian Chinese father’s heartfelt message to his sons about wearing the Jalur Gemilang on their school uniforms has recently gone viral, resonating with netizens across the country.
In a Facebook post, Ng Chee Kean shared a photo of his two young sons proudly wearing the national flag badge on their school uniforms.
Alongside the image, he said, “Today is the first day Upin and Ipin are wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge. Papa has set a few conditions for when the Jalur Gemilang is worn on our chest.”
ALSO READ: Wearing the Jalur Gemilang badge fosters national pride among the young - Education DG
He then listed the three key rules:
1. Respect the flag – “It must not be dirtied. It cannot touch the ground. Clothes can no longer be carelessly thrown around.”
2. Prioritise the national language – “When the Jalur Gemilang is on your chest, priority must be given to Bahasa Melayu. When leaving the classroom to buy food at the canteen and meeting Chinese aunties and uncles, you must use Bahasa Melayu. Greetings and salutations to friends must also be in Bahasa Melayu, even in a Chinese school.”
3. Strive to improve Bahasa Melayu – “Your proficiency in Bahasa Melayu must improve.”
Ng went on to explain that if their command of the national language did not improve—or worsened—he would remove the badge.
If questioned by teachers about the missing badge, he instructed his sons to respond honestly: “Because our Bahasa Melayu is not good,” and added that he was willing to explain the matter personally to the school principal if necessary.
He concluded his post by emphasising that wearing the Jalur Gemilang is more than just a symbol—it comes with a sense of responsibility and national pride.
“So, make sure to follow and uphold these conditions. It’s not just about wearing the badge — you must understand the meaning and responsibility that comes with it, as a student in a national school.”
Ng’s rules for his sons has since gone viral with over 3,700 shares and more than 1,100 comments including the likes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim!
““Thank you for sowing the love for the country together,” commented Anwar, much to the amazement of netizens.
Ng then thanked Anwar for giving the kids the Jalur Gemilang badge to be worn on school uniforms and promised to take good care of it.
“Thank you Datuk Seri for giving our children the Jalur Gemilang to wear on their school uniforms. We will all take the best care of it.”