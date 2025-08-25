Malaysia urged to boost disaster risk reduction funding for earthquakes

KUALA LUMPUR: The All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia - Disaster Risk Management has recommended developing new strategies and data-driven interventions to strengthen earthquake preparedness.

APPGM-DRM called for increased funding and allocations for research and technical data collection on earthquake threats and emerging hazards.

“Malaysia should increase investment in disaster risk reduction, not only for floods but also for geological disasters—particularly earthquakes, tsunamis, landslides, and debris flows,” the group stated.

The parliamentary group identified urgent needs including increasing allocations and enhancing technology exchange for managing major disasters.

“Among the urgent needs are increasing allocations, enhancing the exchange of technology and expertise in managing major disasters, and adopting new models or approaches to address emerging hazards and systemic risks in Malaysia,” it said.

APPGM-DRM also recommended expanding community preparedness programmes for geological disasters in high-risk areas.

The group urged active involvement from parliamentary service offices, stakeholders, and local communities in these preparedness programmes.

It further called for strengthened regional and intercontinental cooperation to advance Malaysia’s disaster risk reduction agenda.

The group emphasised leveraging global best practices to enhance Malaysia’s disaster management capabilities. – Bernama